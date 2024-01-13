Liam Gallagher Was ‘Humbled’ by Oasis Split: ‘My Life Caved In’

Liam Gallagher said he’d been “humbled” by the breakup of Oasis in 2009, and added that his whole life collapsed when brother Noel quit after a backstage argument in Paris.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the singer reported that he’d formed the band Beady Eye to provide work for him and former members of the Oasis team.

“They threw me under the fucking bus,” Gallagher said of Noel and the band’s manager. “All my life caved in.” He went on to decry his brother’s claim that his larger-than-life character had spiralled out of control.

“That was my behavior since day one, and his,” he said. “That’s what made Oasis what it was I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into… some soft cunt, going: ‘We can’t have that behavior.’”

Gallagher argued instead that Noel had become unhappy at not receiving more limelight in Oasis. “If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate,” he said as if speaking to his sibling. “I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it.”

The five-year period following the split was a “nightmare,” the vocalist said. “I was sitting at home with no management, no office, and no one to really speak to, while Noel was still walking into his big management office, having everyone running around after him, getting smart and dissing people.

“Looking back with hindsight, you can go, ‘You’re a big boy’ and all that, but when you’ve had all that stuff for 20 years … I could barely tie my shoelace, let alone run my business or my life. All that support was taken away, but little Noely G had it all still there.”

He continued: “There were 40 or 50 people working for Oasis. All of a sudden, everyone was out of a job. Meanwhile, he’s off with his guitar and his wife, having a lovely time.”

Oasis Split Made Liam Gallagher a Better Person

Gallagher formed Beady Eye with ex bandmates Gem Archer and Andy Bell, a project that resulted in the launch of two albums before ending in 2014. “Gem and Andy had put their heart and soul into Oasis and they’d been slung on the skip,” he claimed.

The singer – who’s collaborated on upcoming album Liam Gallagher John Squire with the former Stone Roses guitarist – confirmed that he and Noel had never discussed matters in the 15 years since the split. “I haven’t seen him… we won’t see each other,” he insisted.

“I know I’ve been humbled. And thank fuck for it, because it’s made me a better person. But he’s not. He’s still going round thinking he’s the man – but we’ll see.”