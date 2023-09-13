Here’s Your First Look Inside the Las Vegas Sphere

The MSG Sphere will open soon in Las Vegas.

Built by the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., the $2.3 billion venue is the biggest spherical structure in the world, boasting the largest programmable LED screen ever made. It has a seated capacity of 17,600, or 20,000 standing.

U2 will become the first band to perform at the venue later this month. Their residency will begin Sept. 29, with the last date listed as Dec. 16. There will also be a pop-up "fan portal" called Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience that will launch on Sept. 28 and display various photos, screenings and exclusive merchandise.

On Oct. 6, Darren Aronofsky's film, Postcard From Earth, will be shown at the Sphere. Ahead of that, the director shared a preview of the venue's interior in an Instagram video, which you can see below.

"My iPhone can't come close to capturing the definition on the screen," Aronofsky wrote in his post.

Earlier this year, Aronofsky noted [via Deadline], "I see [the] Sphere as a great opportunity to pluck people from the bling and thrum of the Vegas strip in all its human constructed madness and immerse them as fully as possible in the wonder, awe and beauty of the natural world."

"Most music venues are sports venues," Bono said in an interview with Apple Music earlier this year. "They’re built for sports – they're not built for music. They're not built for art."

"There's nothing like it," the Edge added. "It's light years ahead of everything that's out there."

You can see photos of the Sphere below.

