Kiss Announces ‘Asylum’-Era ‘Off the Soundboard’ Live Album

Kiss' next live album will celebrate their previously undocumented 1985 Asylum tour.

The triple-vinyl Off the Soundboard: San Antonio, TX 12-3-1985, which arrives March 28, will be the sixth entry in the band's live soundboard series. The 18-track show features '80s hits such as "Heaven's on Fire" and "Lick It Up" along with '70s classics like "Detroit Rock City" and "Love Gun."

The album and a collection of new related merchandise is now available for pre-order on the band's official website.

Asylum was the first album to feature Bruce Kulick as Kiss' lead guitarist, alongside drummer Eric Carr and founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. It included the Motown-inspired hit single "Tears are Falling."

Read More: How Kiss Built Their 'Asylum': Exclusive Interview

The Asylum tour, which featured the largest lighted Kiss sign the band had ever taken on tour, is one of the few tours the band had yet to chronicle with a live album or home video.

The most recent Off the Soundboard release was taken from 1984's Animalize tour, and features the only officially released performance by Kulick's predecessor, the late Mark St. John.

Kiss: Off the Soundboard San Antonio, TX 12/3/1985 Track List

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "Fits Like a Glove"

3. "Cold Gin"

4. Paul Stanley Guitar Solo

5. "Uh! All Night"

6. Eric Carr Drum Solo

7. "War Machine"

8. "I Still Love You"

9. "Under the Gun"

10. Bruce Kulick Guitar Solo

11. "Tears Are Falling"

12. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

13. "I Love it Loud"

14. "Love Gun"

15. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

16. "Heaven's on Fire"

17. "Oh! Susanna"

18. "Lick It Up"

Kiss 'Off the Soundboard 12/3/85' loading...