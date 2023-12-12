Kid Rock Ends Bud Light Boycott: ‘I Think They Got the Message’

Kid Rock says he's ended his boycott of Bud Light after giving the beer company the punishment it deserved for associating its brand with diversity.

Earlier this year he was seen shooting cases of the drink with an assault rifle in response to its association with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In a new interview with Tucker Carlson, Rock argued that he’d made his point.

“At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye and they got one,” Rock said. “They made a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

He added: “Hopefully other companies get it too, but at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment that they've been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in.

“There’s nothing wrong with giving a spanking. You don’t spank them for the rest of their life.”

Rock – who didn’t stop selling Bud Light in his Nashville bar, and was later seen drinking a can despite his alleged boycott – last month said he’d spoken to Brendan Ball Whitworth, C.E.O. of Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch, and been magnanimous with his apparent victory.

“I told him… ‘By sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signaled to us that you support that lifestyle, and more importantly, men being in women’s sports or in my granddaughter’’s locker room,’” Rock told Fox News. “‘Most of us draw a hard line right there.’”

Kid Rock Doesn’t Want to be Part of Cancel Culture

Referring to the claim that Anheuser-Busch had suffered a 10 per cent drop in sales as a result of his boycott, the musician added that he “didn't want to be in the party of cancel cultures and boycotts that ultimately hurt working-class people.”

He reported that his position on diversity was: “Be yourself. If you’re cool with me, I’m cool with you – that’s how most people are. But as soon as you bring our kids into this, that’s where you’re gonna bring hatred into it. Leave our freaking kids out of it. That’s the bottom line.”