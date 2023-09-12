Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With New Tour Dates

Kansas will continue their 50th anniversary tour with 20 additional dates beginning in early 2024.

They launched the Another Fork in the Road trek in June, noting that the shows would feature a cross-section of music from their entire five-decade career. The next leg will start Feb. 2 in Pensacola, Fla., and continue through May 18 in New Haven, Conn. You can see the complete list of dates below.

Over the years, they’ve notched several milestones, sharing the stage with many high-profile acts, including Queen and Rolling Stones.

Guitarist Rich Williams recalled an unexpected conversation with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who suddenly arrived in the Kansas dressing room. "'Hello, guys. Nice to have you on the show. Love your band. Let us know if there's anything you need,'" Williams told UCR earlier this year. "That's the only time I've ever been starstruck. I didn't say anything; I couldn't make words. They were such gentlemen. It was very cool."

When Will Kansas Tickets Go on Sale?

The band has been overwhelmed by the response to the initial shows they've played this year. “The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” drummer Phil Ehart said in a news release. They'll also take care of a major omission with the next leg. “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

Tickets for many of the tour dates will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15. More information can be found on the group's official website.

Kansas, 'Another Fork in the Road' 50th Anniversary 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 2 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre

Feb. 3 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BUCC Concert Hall

March 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

March 2 - Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall

March 8 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

March 9 - St. Joseph, Mo. @ Missouri Theater

March 22 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

March 23 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

April 5 - Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theatre

April 6 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre

April 12 - Champaign, Ill. @ Virginia Theatre

April 13 - Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

April 19 - Marietta, Ohio @ Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20 - Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre

April 26 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

May 2 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

May 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

May 10 - Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

May 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall