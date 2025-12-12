Kansas will take their updated lineup to some 20 venues across North America in 2026. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

Tickets and VIP packages are available at the band's official website. Their 2026 stops include Atlantic City, New Jersey; Daytona Beach, Florida; Mexico City and Wilmington, Delaware, among many others. Kansas will also sail on the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise after a two-night stand in Harris, Michigan at the Island Resort and Casino.

These new shows follow a year of ups and downs for Kansas. One highlight was a string of well-received 2025 shows with 38 Special. They sprinkled headliner concerts throughout the year, and a homecoming concert in September stood out among the rest.

Kerry Livgren and Dave Hope rejoined their old group for encore renditions of "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Hold On" during a Bonner Springs, Kansas, show that also included founding drummer Phil Phil Ehart and stalwart guitarist Rich Williams. "Carry on Wayward Son" was memorably featured in the latest season of Amazon Prime's crime thriller Reacher, too.

Kansas Moves Past a Difficult Period

At the same time, however, Ehart was still recovering from a major heart attack, so his former drum tech protege Eric Holmquist took over. Then in June, guitarist Scott Bernard was officially added to the lineup after subbing over the summer for Williams.

Kansas was left with no original members, but the turnover only continued: Bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan then replaced longtime member Billy Greer in June. Along the way, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt also had a bout with cancer.

Williams, who's been with the group since 1973, remains a member of Kansas. He simply scaled back on touring while dealing with a serious eye issue. "Macular degeneration has made travel increasingly difficult to the point where it impedes my ability to get to as many shows as I want," Williams said.

The current Kansas lineup is rounded out by keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi and violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon. Bernard had a nearly 20-year tenure in Kenny Loggins' band, serving as musical director for the last seven.

Kansas' 2026 North American Tour Dates

1/9 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1/10 – Naples, FL @ Artis-Naples

1/16 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

1/18 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

1/23 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live at Spokane Tribe Casino

1/29 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

1/30 – Meridian, MS @ Mississippi State University's Riley Center

1/31 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

2/7 – Mexico City, MX @ Augstin Melgar Olympic Velodrome

2/12 – Carterville, IL @ Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

2/13 – Terre Haute, IN @ Hatfield Hall

2/14 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

2/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

2/20 – Wilmington, DE @ Copeland Hall at Grand Opera House

2/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

2/27-28 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort and Casino

3/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ '70s Rock and Romance Cruise

4/9 – Cleveland, MS @ Delta State University's Bologna Performing Arts Center

5/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

