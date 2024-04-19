Judas Priest 1984 to 2024 Set List Comparison: 40 Years of Steel

Judas Priest kicked off the North American leg of their Invincible Shield tour on Thursday at Wallingford, Connecticut's Oakdale Theatre, delivering a blend of mega-hits, deep cuts and new songs off their 19th album.

You can see the set list below.

The Invincible Shield tour comes shortly after Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, proof of their status as a pillar of the genre. Several songs in the band's current set lists have been mainstays for decades, a testament to their enduring popularity. In fact, a look at Priest's set list from exactly 40 years ago — when the band was at its commercial peak — shows several early-career classics that are still whipping audiences into a frenzy today.

On the other hand, Judas Priest has never been a band to phone in identical set lists on subsequent tours, nor have they allowed themselves to be relegated to "nostalgia act" status. Since their mid-'80s heyday, they've released several beloved albums and have updated their set lists accordingly, while also incorporating a variety of deep cuts and spotlighting their latest releases on the road.

Read on to see how Judas Priest's April 2024 set list stacks up against their April 1984 set list.

What Are the Biggest Differences Between 1984 and 2024?

Judas Priest was in the midst of their sprawling Metal Conqueror tour in support of Defenders of the Faith when they hit Memphis, Tennessee's Mid-South Coliseum on April 18, 1984. They dedicated nearly half of their 20-song set to the album, which had hit shelves three months earlier. The only song Priest didn't play off the 10-track LP was "Eat Me Alive."

In comparison, the band's April 18, 2024 show only featured three songs from the band's most recent album: "Invincible Shield," "Crown of Horns" and "Panic Attack." That's par for the course for most bands these days, particularly legacy acts with extensive catalogs and plenty of hits and fan favorites.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Invincible Shield' on 4/18/24

Which Songs Have Stayed the Same?

Judas Priest's April 2024 set shared eight songs in common with their April 1984 set. British Steel hits "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight" were present at both, as were Screaming for Vengeance classics "Electric Eye" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'." The Metal Gods also retained "Hell Bent for Leather" and the Sad Wings of Destiny epic "Victim of Changes," as well as their adrenalized cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)." The final — and arguably least expected — carryover from their 1984 set was the Defenders of the Faith single "Love Bites."

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Love Bites' in 1984

Which Judas Priest Songs Have Become Set List Staples Since 1984?

One of the most notable differences between Judas Priest's 1984 set list and their 2024 set list is the addition of several hits written in the interim. They've routinely played the synth-driven "Turbo Lover" since releasing it in 1986, along with various songs off 1990's career-revitalizing Painkiller. (This time, the title track made the cut.) Priest also kept "Lightning Strike," the lead single off 2018's Firepower. Although the album isn't that old yet, it's been received well enough by fans and critics that it's safe to assume several of its tracks have earned "modern classic" status and will be in Judas Priest's set lists for years to come.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Painkiller' on 4/18/24

Best Deep Cuts From Judas Priest's 2024 Shows

Despite amassing a slew of hits over the past several decades, Judas Priest still makes room for some lesser-known gems in their set lists. Their Wallingford show featured the fairly rare "Love Bites," which, prior to 2024, hadn't appeared since 2015 (and prior to 2014, they hadn't played it since 1986). The band has also unearthed British Steel cut "You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise" this year for the first time since 2010, along with Stained Class rarity "Saints in Hell," which didn't receive its live debut until 2018.

After more than a half-century, Judas Priest clearly still finds pleasure in shaking up their set lists — ensuring that as long as they stay on the road, their fans will be there with voices raised and devil horns held high.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Saints in Hell' on 4/18/24

Judas Priest, 4/18/24, Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford (via setlist.fm)

1. "Panic Attack"

2. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

3. "Rapid Fire"

4. "Breaking the Law"

5. "Lightning Strike"

6. "Love Bites"

7. "Devil's Child"

8. "Saints in Hell"

9. "Crown of Horns"

10. "You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

11. "Turbo Lover"

12. "Invincible Shield"

13. "Victim of Changes"

14. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)"

15. "Painkiller"

17. "The Hellion" / "Electric Eye"

18. "Hell Bent for Leather"

19. "Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest, 4/18/84, Mid-South Coliseum, Memphis (via setlist.fm)

1. "Love Bites"

2. "Jawbreaker"

3. "Grinder"

4. "Metal Gods"

5. "Breaking the Law"

6. "Sinner"

7. "Desert Plains"

8. "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

9. "The Sentinel"

10. "Rock Hard, Ride Free"

11. "Night Comes Down"

12. "The Hellion" / "Electric Eye"

13. "Heavy Duty"

14. "Defenders of the Faith"

15. "Victim of Changes"

16. "Freewheel Burning"

17. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)"

18. "Living After Midnight"

19. "Hell Bent for Leather"

20. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"