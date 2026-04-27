Journey’s Stagecoach Performance Canceled After Emergency Evacuation

Journey's planned performance at the Stagecoach festival Saturday night was canceled after high winds forced the Indio, California venue to call for an evacuation.

Although fans were let back into the festival grounds an hour later, Journey was left off the re-worked schedule. The evening's headline act, country star Lainey Wilson, wound up taking the stage an hour later than originally planned.

“The show was pretty windy when we got there, but we went into a saloon to see one of our friends do karaoke,” one concert-goer told the LA Times. “When we came out, palm trees were like bending in half.”

"We want to sincerely apologize to everyone at Stagecoach Festival last night. We were truly looking forward to performing for you," Journey guitarist Neal Schon wrote Sunday on Facebook.

"The decision to evacuate and cancel the show was not made by us. It was issued and communicated to our team during the emergency situation," he continued. "The safety of our fans, crew, and everyone on site had to come first. We’re deeply sorry we couldn’t take the stage and share that moment with you. We appreciate your support, patience, and the incredible energy you bring every night."

"The high winds were extremely dangerous for all and evacuation was the call," keyboardist Jonathan Cain added on X. "All our fans should know we were waiting and were ready to play."

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Journey's Final Frontier tour - which will be the last to feature longtime keyboardist and songwriter Cain - is scheduled to continue Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The group has dates scheduled until an Aug. 11 appearance in Sturgis, South Dakota, but both Schon and Cain have said that this tour could continue well into 2027.

Watch the Stagecoach Evacuation