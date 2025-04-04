Journey’s Debut 50 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

The new group Journey appeared at San Francisco's CBS Studios with a pedigree from Santana and a legacy of rangy musical heroics. So naturally, the label paired the band with Roy Halee, an overly meticulous, pipe-smoking idiosyncratic who was best known for work alongside the acoustic singer-songwriting duo Simon and Garfunkel.

The results were mostly ignored by fans – and eventually, even by the band itself.

"Halee was just nuts," longtime San Francisco music critic Joel Selvin said in the Journey: Worlds Apart band biography. "I remember him stalling the session for like four hours while he waited for the right microphone to be delivered. He was a really fussbudget old-time engineer, and these guys were raring-to-go young guys that could have ripped a new one in any tape he put up on the console."

Despite his attention to such subtleties, Halee did not seem to really grasp how to record a full-on rock band. Journey's self-titled debut would arrive in April 1975 with a sound that sometimes felt too muted. Still, he had an admitted passion for the group – and he helped distinguish Journey from their Latin-spiced roots.

Journey manager Herbie Herbert had served as a roadie for Carlos Santana, who was then working with singing keyboard player Gregg Rolie and guitarist Neal Schon. Both had become disillusioned with their band leader's new musical evolution on 1972's Caravanserai.

"In Santana, Carlos was trying to play jazz, and quite frankly, I can listen to it, but I'm not a jazz player. Nobody in the band was, including Carlos," Rolie said in Journey: Worlds Apart. "The stuff we were playing, it was like we were leaving back the audience we built. It's not what I would have done, so I left and Neal left – everybody left."

They took the opportunity to stretch out – way out. Most of the songs on Journey stretched past the five-minute mark, including the explorative instrumentals "Kohoutek" and "Topaz." (A notable exception was the upbeat, far more accessible "To Play Some Music," which came in at a trim single-length time of 3:19.) Herbert later complained about Journey's initial reliance on "a lot of long solo excursions created specifically to set up Neal Schon for his guitar statements."

Listen to Journey's 'Of a Lifetime'

What Happened to the Original Lineup?

Journey would soon begin moving toward more compact, radio-ready songs with new frontman Steve Perry. This shift heralded a period of stunning chart dominance, but also a revolving door of lineup changes that remade the group.

Guitarist Neal Schon is the only remaining member from the Journey era, having appeared on every subsequent album and tour. He played a key role as their commercial fortunes turned, later co-writing pop hits like "Lights," "Any Way You Want It," "Don't Stop Believin,'" and "Be Good to Yourself," among others. He co-produced 2022's Freedom, Journey's most recent album, and has released almost a dozen solo LPs.

Bassist Ross Valory was the second-longest tenured group member, with stints from 1973 to 1985 and again from 1995 to 2020. He co-wrote more than a dozen Journey songs, including '70s-era radio favorites "Anytime" and "Just the Same Way." His long-awaited solo debut, 2024's All of the Above, connected directly back to Journey's initial jam-band vibe.

Late rhythm guitarist George Tickner split after their debut, though he co-wrote songs on Journey's next two albums: "You're on Your Own" and "I'm Gonna Leave You" from 1976's Look Into the Future and "Nickel and Dime" from 1977's Next. Drummer Aynsley Dunbar departed before 1979's Evolution and then co-founder Gregg Rolie left after Journey's huge 1980 tour.

Rolie would reunite with Schon in Santana (2016's Santana IV), in a Santana offshoot group (1997's underrated Abraxas Pool), a Journey offshoot group (2023's Journey Through Time) and on a number of their own solo projects (most recently on 2019's Sonic Ranch, where Schon joined Rolie for lead turns on "Breaking My Heart" and "Lift Me Up").

Watch Journey's 'Mystery Mountain' In Concert

The 'Journey' Album's Best-Known Song

Journey has also reunited on stage with Rolie, most memorably in 2023 as the group's 50th-anniversary tour got underway. Together again, they resurrected "Of a Lifetime," the nearly seven-minute-long album-opener that became this era's most durable song. No other track from Journey's debut has been played since 2005.

The Rolie reunion marked the 55th appearance for "Of a Lifetime" over that same span. Journey Through Time, the splinter group which included current Journey member Deen Castronovo, also performed "Of a Lifetime" – as well as "Kohoutek" and "Mystery Mountain." On stage, then as now, these songs stretched out even further.

"'Of a Lifetime,' man. They would bring the house down," long-time tour manager Pat Morrow said in Journey: Worlds Apart. "No singer, no single, no bubblegum – but the playing, Neal's playing. I mean, he would do solos on 'Of a Lifetime' that are still some of the most memorable shit I ever heard – and I heard a lot. I heard a lot of acts."

Try as they might, however, none of these performances could quite replicate the original studio recording – because the groups only had one Neal Schon. Halee made a smart choice when he recommended that Schon double his first-take solo. Schon immediately nailed the repeat performance to complete "Of a Lifetime," stunning Halee. "His jaw was on the floor," Schon told Selvin for the Time3 box set liner notes.

While "Of a Lifetime" blended fusion with these spacey Pink Floyd-ish flights of fancy, "Topaz" made the clearest musical references to Rolie and Schon's time with Santana. Schon and the soon-to-exit Tickner worked themselves into an interlocking frenzy to "In My Feeling / Conversations," before "Mystery Mountain" brought Journey to a suitably towering conclusion.

Schon was very much in his element. "Those are my roots, where I came from — blues fusion, and a bit of jazz," he said in Journey: Worlds Apart. But change was already in the air: Ross Valory's poet wife Diane added a lyrical assist to the Journey finale, three years before playing a key role in the Perry-era breakout single "Wheel in the Sky."

Listen to Journey Through Time's 'Kohoutek'

Journey Largely Ignores Their Debut Now

As their musical approach shifted, the material that drove their first album and early tours quickly began fading into the past. These days, they're ignored entirely: Journey didn't play any songs from their self-titled debut in 2024; none have appeared so far in 2025, either.

In fact, other than "Of a Lifetime," the most recent call back to Journey dates to 2007, when they performed "Mystery Mountain." The album-closing song had appeared on 35 set lists over two years before disappearing again. Journey's 2005 tour marked the most recent appearance of "Kohoutek."

By then, the group's more wide-open early approach had been widely mimicked by throwback jam bands – but Journey had moved on. "It was based on jams, real eclectic – very different," Role said in Journey: Worlds Apart. "That's still really valid today. It's almost like, 'What, are we ahead of our time?' You know, in a way – yeah. And that's kind of what was going on: It just didn't catch at that time."

"In the Morning Day," "To Play Some Music" and "In My Lonely Feeling / Conversations" haven't been performed since Perry debuted on 1978's Infinity. After that, "Topaz" was only dusted off once, back in 1979. Journey disappeared from the charts, and then almost entirely on stage.

"The first album was this distillation of all the hip and cool music shit that they'd been listening to, and that they were impressed by," Selvin said in Journey: Worlds Apart. "Plus, they also were under the impression that the Santana thing that was going on before Caravanserai was something to be comped on, right? They were still thinking that that was kind of hip."

Journey remained at the bottom half of the Billboard 200 in its first month of release, before getting a very minor boost when Rolling Stone gave the band a positive review in early June. Still, the LP peaked at a paltry No. 138 on the Billboard chart. Cashbox and Record World, the other two publications tracking album sales, reported highs of No. 124 and No. 177, respectively. Journey's best showing, in fact, was No. 72 in Japan.

"The thinking was, it would be instantly successful," Selvin added. "Honestly, you had Roy Halee producing the fucking thing — and it just went thud."

