Journey Announces 2024 Tour Dates With Toto
Journey has announced dates for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest Toto.
The trek will make its way through 30 North American cities, beginning Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Missouri, and ending April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto," Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."
Tickets and Dates for 2024
You can see a complete list of dates below. Tickets for all shows will be available starting Sept. 29, except Sioux City, which begins Oct. 5.
"We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again," Toto's Steve Lukather added. "We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"
Journey and Toto Freedom Tour 2024
Feb. 9 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 12 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 17 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Feb. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 21 - Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
Feb. 22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
Feb. 24 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 26 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
Feb. 28 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
Feb. 29 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
March 2 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
March 4 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
March 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
March 10 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
March 13 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
March 15 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
March 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
March 21 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 22 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
April 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 16 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum
April 20 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
April 23 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
April 26 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
April 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena