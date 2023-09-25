Journey Announces 2024 Tour Dates With Toto

Journey has announced dates for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest Toto.

The trek will make its way through 30 North American cities, beginning Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Missouri, and ending April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto," Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Tickets and Dates for 2024

You can see a complete list of dates below. Tickets for all shows will be available starting Sept. 29, except Sioux City, which begins Oct. 5.

"We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again," Toto's Steve Lukather added. "We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"

Feb. 9 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 12 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 17 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Feb. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 21 - Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

Feb. 22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Feb. 24 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 26 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

Feb. 28 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

Feb. 29 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

March 2 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

March 4 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

March 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

March 10 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

March 13 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

March 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 22 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

April 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 16 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum

April 20 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

April 23 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 26 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

April 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena