Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Announce 2024 Tour Dates
Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks will hit the road this year for the Yes Epics, Classics and More tour.
The trek will begin May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, followed by stops in cities like Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Denver and others.
A complete list of show dates is available below.
READ MORE: The 10 Most Underrated Yes Songs
According to a press release, the tour will feature a variety of Yes classics from all stages of their career, but also "promises the introduction of new material" written by Anderson and the Band Geeks. The release also notes that they're gearing up to release a new nine-track CD in late summer, with the first single and video arriving in June.
"When I'm out there singing on my own, I still think I'm part of Yes," Anderson said to Mojo earlier this year, noting that he's open to the possibility of a Yes reunion one day. "They still feel like my songs."
Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, 2024 Tour Dates:
May 30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
June 1 - Saturday - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
June 3- Monday - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theatre
June 6 - Thursday - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre
June 8 - Saturday - Hammondsport, NY @ Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion
June 13 - Thursday - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus
June 15 - Saturday - St. Louis, MO
June 18 - Tuesday - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater
June 20 - Thursday - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
June 22 - Saturday - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
June 25 - Tuesday - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
June 27 - Thursday - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
July 21 - Sunday - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
July 24 - Wednesday - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*
July 27 - Saturday - Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre
July 30 - Tuesday - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*
Aug. 2 - Friday - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater*
Aug. 4 - Sunday - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Outdoors*
Aug. 7 - Wednesday - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater*
Aug. 10 - Saturday - Denver, CO @ Paramount
Aug. 14 - Wednesday - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Aug. 16 - Friday - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center
*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
2024 Rock Tour Preview
Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin