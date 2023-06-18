John Paul Jones’ Former Mansion on Sale for $12.5 Million

The countryside mansion formerly owned by Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones has been put on the market for £9.75 million (approximately $12.5 million USD).

The eight-bedroom home, called Old Rectory, sits on 5.75 acres of land in Dittisham, Dartmouth, Devon, an oceanside community roughly 200 miles southwest of London.

See pictures of the home below.

The property sits on a luscious rolling hill at the banks of the River Dart. Though the beautiful home was originally built in 1760, it has been completely updated with modern amenities.

The ground floor features a lobby which leads to a sprawling reception hall. A sitting room, home office, drawing room, boiler room and laundry are also found on this floor, but the biggest highlight is an expansive entertainment area. The oversized kitchen and breakfast room flows freely into a formal dining room, creating the perfect environment for welcoming guests.

The second floor is comprised of five bedrooms and four bathrooms. An additional three bedrooms occupy the top floor, along with two more bathrooms and an expansive family room.

Outside, the property boasts lush gardens, made up of perfectly manicured meadows, wildflowers, trees, shrubs and trees. A veranda overlooks the home’s swimming pool, while a tennis court is located further from the main house. The property also includes a large garage, boathouse, cottage and school house, the latter of which was used by Jones as a rehearsal space.

The Led Zeppelin bassist reportedly owned the home in the ‘80s. Michael Berrow, manager of Duran Duran owned it for much of the ‘90s, before selling it in 2007.

Though the property’s official listing does not mention the home’s rock star past, it notes: “This is an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire an elegant and spacious period residence set in delightful grounds commanding outstanding river views and access to the water.”