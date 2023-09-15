Joe Satriani Reveals ‘G3′ Reunion With Eric Johnson and Steve Vai

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will reunite for their first G3 tour in over 25 years in early 2024.

The trek begins Jan. 23 in Tucson, Arizona and wraps up with a pair of concerts in Los Angeles on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

Tickets for the 13-show run are on sale now, with a variety of VIP packages also being offered. You can find more information at Satriani’s website.

In a press release regarding the tour, the guitar virtuoso called it a “dream come true” to be able to reunite with Vai and Johnson. Though the three have crossed paths in the years since the original G3 tour was launched in 1996, the upcoming dates will be the first proper reunion on stage.

What Is G3?

The G3 concept was an idea that Satriani believed could be something different than typical festivals our touring events. “Nobody was really doing anything of the kind,” he told Guitar Player in 2022. “You had blues and reggae festivals. You’d see disco revivals and things like that. Lollapalooza had just started up. But there was nothing really that spoke to guitarists.”

He saw an opportunity to create a similarly epic experience for fans of guitar, along with those who were fellow musicians. “I wanted to stand shoulder to shoulder with my friends and peers,” he shared in that same interview. “And so I thought, ‘Well, nobody else is doing it, so I’ll do it’.”

It proved to be a winning formula. Over the years Satriani has continued the concept, welcoming a variety of players to the stage, including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Steve Lukather and Dream Theater’s John Petrucci. Countless guests have also dropped in, with Brian May, Billy Gibbons and Neal Schon making appearances to jam.

Watch Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Announce the 'G3' Tour

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai 'G3' 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Jan. 25 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

Jan. 26 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Jan. 29 - Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Jan. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

Feb. 1 - Salem, Ore. @ Historic Elsinore Theatre

Feb. 2 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Reno

Feb. 3 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 5 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

Feb. 7 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Feb 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre