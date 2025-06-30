Joe Perry Weighs in on Possibility of Final Aerosmith Show

Joe Perry said he and his Aerosmith bandmates haven't ruled out the possibility of a final show, provided Steven Tyler is well enough to perform.

The rockers postponed and ultimately canceled their Peace Out farewell tour after just three shows and announced their retirement from the road last August due to Tyler's insurmountable vocal injury.

Tyler has since performed at a handful of private events — including an April performance with Perry at the Janie's Fund benefit show in San Francisco — and in a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, Perry said Aerosmith could still take one final bow.

You can watch the interview excerpt below.

What Did Joe Perry Say About a Final Aerosmith Show?

"We talk probably a couple of times a week, and we played together up at a charity up in San Francisco," Perry said. "Chris Robinson was on the bill too, and it was wild seeing the two of them trading licks."

The guitarist sounded optimistic about the prospects of a final Aerosmith show. "We're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see," he said. "I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

READ MORE: Top 20 Aerosmith Songs

As for whether Tyler would be up to the rigors of a full concert, Perry said: "I think he would. I think it's just a matter of getting there, you know? I mean, we're up there, man. And it's a lot."

He added: "I've always played like every show's the last one. I hate to sound like it's a downer, but I give it up every night, you know? The first gig we did for that [farewell] tour that got canceled, we certainly felt like it was gonna be another one, but, you know, shit happens."

Joe Perry Discusses Hollywood Vampires Documentary and 2025 Solo Tour

Perry also revealed that Hollywood Vampires, his supergroup with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, are working on a documentary. "I just saw a rough cut and it's pretty amazing," he said. "Right now everybody's tied up, but I know that in the back of everyone's mind, it'd be great to get back together again."

In the meantime, Perry is gearing up for a brief Joe Perry Project tour in August. The all-star lineup includes fellow Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson on lead vocals.

"I've got enough left in me," Perry said. "I still wanna do [a final Aerosmith show], but right now, for this project, I'm gonna be taking it out and giving it up, and I'm just glad I got these guys to open up enough time to come along. So, we'll see what happens."