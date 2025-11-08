Comedian Jim Carrey offered an impassioned speech for Soundgarden during tonight's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, labeling the group "one of the most majestic, powerful and influential bands" ever.

Carrey looked back on his experiences hosting a May 1996 episode of Saturday Night Live that featured Soundgarden as the musical guest during his speech. The comedian recently shared a photo of the guitar Cornell gave him at the show.

"I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me like an audio baptism," he said of watching the group perform "Pretty Noose" during the pre-SNL rehearsal. "They pushed me under, and when I came up I was free."

He also gave special praise to the band's late lead singer Chris Cornell. "It felt like he had given us an all-access pass to some monumental apocalyptic dream he was having," Carrey explained. "He had a deeply authentic presence, when you looked into his eyes it was like eternity was staring back."

Read More: 135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Who Else is Getting Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This Year?

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and the White Stripes are also being inducted in the performer category. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Music Influence category, with Carole Kaye, Thom Bell and Nicky Hopkins being honored for Musical Excellence.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be available to stream following the ceremony. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.