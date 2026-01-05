Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is warning fans about artificial intellligence fakery aiming to fool them.

And he added a stark prediction of a future in which no one would trust any source of information as AI slop became more convincing.

In a social media posting – preceded by a statement it was “the real Ian Anderson here” – the progressive rock veteran said: “It has come to our attention that fake fan websites and social media accounts are displaying AI-generated content purporting to be by me – whether lyrics, music or social commentary.”

He continued: “If you see this insidious, childish and dishonest material, please ignore it as it will not be genuine. If you haven't read or seen it on our official social media platforms then it is most likely fake or, at best, copied and pasted from our legitimate sources."

Anderson accepted that fakery wasn’t limited to him or his band, adding: "[D]oubtless many, many others in similar positions are having their public personae tampered with and faked for the amusement of the perpetrators, or even financial gain in some cases. This is the tip of the iceberg in terms of a future where AI at its worst is accepted and tolerated in society.

Ian Anderson Laments ‘Sad World and Sadder Times’

“As the AI algorithms become more sophisticated, it will be harder and harder to spot the fakes and we will all be reduced to simply not trusting ANY source of information or entertainment.”

He concluded: “Sad world and sadder times…”

Jethro Tull will commence their 2026 touring on Feb. 11 in Munich, Germany, although no U.S. dates have been confirmed for the year. The band website notes: “[W]e only list concert bookings that are completely finalized with paperwork and details in place.”