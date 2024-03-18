Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Final Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced The Over and Out Tour. The band's final tour will play more than two dozen North American cities starting in the fall.

The shows will launch in Palm Desert, California, on Aug. 24 and wrap up on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. Jeff Lynne's ELO last toured in 2019, the same year their latest album, From Out of Nowhere, was released. It was the group's first North American tour in more than 30 years.

At the time, Lynne - the only original member of the Electric Light Orchestra still in the band - said he wasn't planning to go on the road again. "I don't know what happened," he said.

"I just got talked into it by somebody on the radio [in 2013]. It was for charity, and we only had two numbers. That's all we practiced for, so we had to do 'Mr. Blue Sky' twice, because we hadn't learned enough songs for the encore. But it went down so great that then the BBC invited us to the Hyde Park concert for Radio 2 [in 2014], and that's what got us started, really."

Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their first album since 2001, Alone in the Universe, was released in 2015.

Where Is Jeff Lynne's ELO Playing Live in 2024?

The Over and Out Tour, which is being billed as the band's final shows, will play 27 North American cities after its start in California on Aug. 24. Stops include dates in Seattle, Cleveland, New York and Denver.

You can see the full list of announced dates below.

Presale tickets will start on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; the general on-sale will start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available on March 20th at 10 a.m. local. You can find more details on the band's website.

Jeff Lynne's ELO, The Over and Out Tour 2024

August 24 - Palm Desert - CA Acrisure Arena

August 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

September 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

September 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

September 14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 27 -4 Chicago, IL - United Center

September 30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 18 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum