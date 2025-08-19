Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Adds More ‘Physical Graffiti’ Tour Dates
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening has extended its current tour through late November.
The group's latest concerts have celebrated the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's classic 1975 double-album Physical Graffiti.
The bandleading drummer son of Zeppelin's late drummer, John Bonham, has added more than two dozen dates to his group's tour, with a starting date in mid-October and running through the end of November.
In addition to playing Physical Graffiti in its entirety during the shows, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will also perform other songs from the legendary band's catalog, including "Good Times Bad Times" and "Stairway to Heaven."
"For me, this isn't just an album — it's the album," Bonham said in a press release announcing the new shows. "Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows.
"That vision now looks more like 70 shows. The last two tours have been nothing short of electrifying, and I know the fall tour will raise the bar even higher as we revisit some of our favorite places on the East Coast. I'm counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful celebration of Physical Graffiti together."
Where Is Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Performing in 2025?
The band is still playing dates from the second leg of the tour, with a show on Tuesday in Monterey, California. The current run will continue through the end of August.
After a two-month break, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will launch a third leg of their Physical Graffiti 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 22 in Louisville.
The tour will wind through North America, with stops in Cleveland, Toronto, Boston and Atlanta, before wrapping up with a concert on Nov. 26 in Hollywood, Florida.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on the concerts can be found on Bonham's website.
You can see all of the dates below.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Tour 2025
Tue, Aug 19 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
Thu, Aug 21 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim
Fri, Aug 22 – Alpine, CA – Viejas Casino & Resort
Sat, Aug 23 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Theater
Mon, Aug 25 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fair
Tue, Aug 26 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Music & Arts Festival
Wed, Aug 27 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Fri, Aug 29 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Sat, Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun, Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
Wed, Oct 22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
Fri, Oct 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Sat, Oct 25 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Sun, Oct 26 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Tue, Oct 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Wed, Oct 29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Thu, Oct 30 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino Rockford
Sat, Nov 1 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
Sun, Nov 2 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Tue, Nov 4 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Live Ottawa
Wed, Nov 5 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Fri, Nov 7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat, Nov 8 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
Sun, Nov 9 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Tue, Nov 11 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
Wed, Nov 12 - Providence, RI - The VETS
Fri, Nov 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sat, Nov 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sun, Nov 16 - Hanover, MD - The HALL at Live!
Tue, Nov 18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Wed, Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Fri, Nov 21 - Bristol, VA Hard Rock Live Bristol
Sat, Nov 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon, Nov 24 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Tue, Nov 25 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
Wed, Nov 26 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
