Janis Joplin, Bon Scott and U2 Among New Funko Collectibles

Funko has unveiled its latest Pop! collectibles and several legendary classic rock artists are getting immortalized. Two new figures honor Janis Joplin, the powerhouse singer behind such hits as “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” One of the new Funkos portrays Joplin in her classic ‘60s attire, with sandals, necklaces and tinted oversized sunglasses. The second release is a black light edition, adding a colorful, psychedelic spin to the original.

Almost as vibrant as the Joplin black light edition is a new figure of George Clinton. The collectible certainly puts the funk in Funko, as Clinton is portrayed in an otherworldly ensemble, complete with cane, beard and multicolored hair.

U2 and Soundgarden will each get collectible sets celebrating classic albums. U2’s collectible includes vinyl figures of all four members – Bono, the Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton – accompanied by album art for the Irish rockers’ 1997 LP, Pop. Similarly, Soundgarden’s set will include the artwork for 1991’s Badmotorfinger, along with figures of Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron.

A new Bon Scott Funko will capture the late AC/DC singer in all his hard rock glory. The figure is holding a microphone and donning a denim outfit, including blue jeans and a ripped denim vest showing off chest hair (as Scott was known to do).

Two other frontmen being immortalized by Funko: Papa Emeritus IV of Ghost and Corey Taylor of Slipknot. The latter’s figure is a special platinum release, available only through Hot Topic.

These items and more can be seen in our gallery below.