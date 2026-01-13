James Taylor has confirmed a two-leg 29-show U.S. tour for 2026, with multi-night stands early and late in the year. The tour kicks off in California in April and ends in September across the country in Florida.

The first leg includes two-night stands at the Chelsea in Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan and Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Massachusetts, with other stops at New York's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and New Jersey's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

Taylor then heads overseas for a short run of shows. His first U.K. and Europe concerts in more than three years begin on July 14 and end on July 23. He'll then mark a return to the U.S. with consecutive residencies at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

When Do James Taylor Tickets Go on Sale?

A final two-night stand at Florida's St. Augustine Amphitheatre precedes Taylor's U.S. tour finale in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for these summer 2026 tour dates go on sale to the public at 10AM local time on Friday, Jan. 16. Visit Taylor's official site for more information.

Taylor's most-recent album, American Standard, earned a Grammy in 2021 for best traditional pop vocal album. He also became the first act to score a Top 10 album in each of the past six decades, according to Billboard magazine.

A classic-era image of James Taylor. (Jack Kay, Getty Images) A classic-era image of James Taylor. (Jack Kay, Getty Images) loading...

James Taylor's 2026 North American Tour

4/26 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

4/28 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

5/1 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center

5/6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

5/9-10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

6/18 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

6/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

6/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

6/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

6/29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/3-4 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

8/30, 9/1-2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

9/5-6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/9 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

9/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

9/20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

9/22-23 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

9/26 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel