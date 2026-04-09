Jack White Adds More Dates to His 2026 Concert Tour
Jack White has added more dates to his already stuffed 2026 concert schedule.
The North American run of the tour begins on July 10 in Washington, D.C.
Before that, White has assorted dates scattered across Europe in June.
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He has also announced a surprise performance at the Coachella festival this weekend.
White's new concert dates follow the release of two new songs last week: "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico."
Listen to Jack White's 'G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs'
The new tracks preceded White's sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live. He performed both tracks on the program last weekend.
Where Is Jack White Playing in 2026?
After White's performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, at 3 p.m. on April 11, where he is scheduled to open the Mojave Tent, White will head to Sigulda, Latvia, on May 30 for a run of dates in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Italy throughout June.
Listen to Jack White's 'Derecho Demonico'
He returns to the U.S. in time for the opening of his North American dates on July 10 in Washington, D.C. He will then perform dates spread across the next few months.
Stops on the tour include shows in New York, Toronto, Boston and Chicago, before more overseas dates in London, Belfast and Dublin in August and early September.
Watch Jack White Perform 'Derecho Demonico'
More North American dates are then scheduled for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, where White's busy 2026 concerts include two dates in Atlanta on Nov. 20 and 21.
Watch Jack White Perform 'G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs' Live on SNL
The general on-sale for shows starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can see all of Jack White's 2026 concert dates below. You can find more information online.
Jack White, 2026 Tour
APRIL
11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †
MAY
30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle
JUNE
4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †
12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †
18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †
21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria
22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †
JULY
10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)
15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition
17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
23 – Chicago, IL – Radius
24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)
25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
AUGUST
21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †
22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †
25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building
29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall
31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †
20 – Richmond, VA - TBA †
24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
29 -- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
OCTOBER
2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
NOVEMBER
8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
† HEADLINE FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
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