Watch 14 Hysterical ‘In the Air Tonight’ Drum Break Videos
The famous drum break from Phil Collins' 1981 single "In the Air Tonight" has gained new life as the soundtrack to a serious of humorous short videos.
You can see 14 of these videos below.
The clips typically fall into one of two categories. Many are centered around painful-looking falls and crashes, with the actual sounds of incident replacing or augmenting the drum part. Stairway falls are well-represented in this category, although one of the best features a child crashing his bike into a series of trash cans.
The second category finds people intentionally replicating the drum break with everything from toolboxes to kitchen cabinets to an absolutely adorable puppy.
