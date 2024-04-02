Heart Adds More Than 30 Dates to 2024 Tour

Heart has announced new dates for their 2024 Royal Flush Tour.

The band unveiled shows that run from April through September, many of them with Cheap Trick, back in January. They have now added more than 30 dates to the tour that will keep them on the road until the end of the year.

The new dates launch less than a week after the previously scheduled shows, with a Sept. 26 concert in San Francisco. The tour then runs through Dec. 15, with a final date scheduled in Las Vegas.

Cheap Trick will be supporting many of the new shows; Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and BTO Featuring Randy Bachman are also playing some of the concerts. Heart will also play some European dates from June 20 through July 12; Squeeze will be on the bill on those dates.

Heart's previous tour was in 2019, after a three-year break in which Ann and Nancy Wilson embarked on solo careers. The Royal Flush Tour adds to the band's renewed activity in recent months, including new music that was hinted at last summer.

"I am incredibly proud of the show that we have crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with even more fans," Nancy Wilson said in a press release announcing the new dates. "We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on-the-spot rock show."

Where Is Heart Playing Live in 2024?

More than 30 new dates have been added to the Royal Flush Tour, with dates beginning on Sept. 26 in San Francisco and including stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Memphis and San Diego.

You can see the list of new dates, as well as the tour's previously announced shows, below.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the band's website.

Heart 2024 Royal Flush Tour - New Dates

Sept 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sept 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sept 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Oct 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct 5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Oct 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Oct 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct 16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Oct 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Oct 19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Oct 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Nov 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Nov 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Nov 16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Nov 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Nov 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Nov 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Nov 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

Nov 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Nov 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Dec 5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Dec 7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

Dec 9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

Dec 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (special guest TBA)

Dec 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas (An Evening With)

Heart 2024 Royal Flush Tour - Previously Announced Dates

April 20 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 22 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

April 26 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)

May 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 4 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 13 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

May 15 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 18 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

May 21 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Aug 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug 10 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

Aug 28 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

Sept 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)