This year’s inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be named live on American Idol on April 21, it was announced.

2022 honoree Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will announce the winners during Sunday’s episode, which airs 8-10:01 p.m. ET and 5-7:01 p.m. PT on ABC. A repeat showing is scheduled for 8-10:01 p.m. PT.

The full list of nominees includes Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

This year’s fan vote closed last night, with the results also to be announced on American Idol. In an update soon before the closure, the total number of votes cast had topped 4 million.

As of 10PM EST Monday night the Dave Matthews Band were leading with over 586,000; followed by Frampton (over 528,000); Foreigner (over 527,000) Osbourne (over 480,000); Cher (over 339,000); Kravitz (over 310,000) and Kool & the Gang (over 286,000).

Winning the fan vote is no guarantee of induction – it means one vote is added to the artist’s total received from around 1,000 Hall of Fame members. Matthews won the vote in 2020 and was not inducted.

In 2023 he was philosophical about the situation, saying: “If there’s any outcome that could arguably be better than actually getting into the Hall – not to say there’s anything better than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – but if there was anything better, it would be if the fans overwhelmingly voted for you to get in and you still weren’t let in. I can live with that.”

The 2024 induction ceremony will be streamed via Disney+, with an ABC airing at a later date. It will take place in Cleveland, Ohio.