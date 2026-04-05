Guns N' Roses gave fans a big surprise on Saturday when they played the Use Your Illusion I deep cut "Bad Apples" for the first time in 35 years at Monsters of Rock Brazil.

You can watch the performance below.

The Monsters of Rock performance in Sao Paulo marked just the third time ever that Guns N' Roses played "Bad Apples" live. They last performed the slinky, hard-rocking deep cut on May 11, 1991, at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre during the second of three warm-up gigs for the massive Use Your Illusion Tour. Four months earlier, they debuted the song live at Rock in Rio 1991.

READ MORE: How Guns N' Roses Wrote Together One Last Time on 'Bad Apples'

Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'Bad Apples' at Monsters of Rock Brazil 2026

What Else Has Happened on Guns N' Roses' 2026 Tour So Far?

Saturday's Monsters of Rock performance marked the third date of Guns N' Roses' 2026 world tour, which launched last Saturday at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico.

Last night's show saw the tour debuts of "Rocket Queen" and Black Sabbath's "Junior's Eyes," which the band first covered at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning show last summer. They also played the Use Your Illusion I deep cut "Dead Horse," which has only appeared in their sets a handful of times over the past seven years.

At Tecate Pa'l Norte, Guns N' Roses played their two newest songs, "Atlas" and "Nothin'," live for the first time following their release in December. They also performed without second keyboardist Melissa Reese, who will be sitting out their 2026 tour "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

Guns N' Roses' 2026 world tour will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia and Singapore, with dates currently booked through December. They'll have an eclectic array of opening acts, including the Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube and the Barbarians of California.

See the wildest moments from Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour below: