Guns N’ Roses Announce 2026 North American Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses have announced their first North American tour in nearly three years.
The new dates — which kick off July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conclude on Sept. 19 in Atlanta — are part of a 41-date world tour that will also include shows in South America and Europe.
You can see Guns N' Roses' full 2026 tour schedule below.
When Did Guns N' Roses Last Tour North America?
Guns N' Roses last toured North America in 2023, concluding with two shows on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
To celebrate the trek, Guns N' Roses will release two new songs — "Nothin" and "Atlas" — on Dec. 2.
After taking 2024 off completely, Guns N' Roses returned with the unusually titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour, which kicked off May 1 in South Korea.
Despite the new tour name, the band's set lists and marathon performances remained relatively the same as they performed in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. There was a lineup change this time around, as Isaac Carpenter replaced Frank Ferrer on drums.
For Guns N' Roses' 2026 European dates, the Nightrain fan club presale kicks off Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. local time. General onsale begins on Nov. 28. For the North American shows, the presale begins Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general onsale on Dec. 5. Full information is available at the band's website.
Guns N' Roses 2026 World Tour Dates
March 28 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio
April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*
April 7 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao
April 12 - Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 - Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 - Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo (“Castelão”)
April 25 - Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para (“Mangueirão”)
May 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival*
June 4 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 6 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 12-14 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival*
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 1 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 3 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium
July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Sept. 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
* Festival appearance
