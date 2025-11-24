Guns N' Roses have announced their first North American tour in nearly three years.

The new dates — which kick off July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conclude on Sept. 19 in Atlanta — are part of a 41-date world tour that will also include shows in South America and Europe.

You can see Guns N' Roses' full 2026 tour schedule below.

When Did Guns N' Roses Last Tour North America?

Guns N' Roses last toured North America in 2023, concluding with two shows on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

To celebrate the trek, Guns N' Roses will release two new songs — "Nothin" and "Atlas" — on Dec. 2.

After taking 2024 off completely, Guns N' Roses returned with the unusually titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour, which kicked off May 1 in South Korea.

Despite the new tour name, the band's set lists and marathon performances remained relatively the same as they performed in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. There was a lineup change this time around, as Isaac Carpenter replaced Frank Ferrer on drums.

For Guns N' Roses' 2026 European dates, the Nightrain fan club presale kicks off Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. local time. General onsale begins on Nov. 28. For the North American shows, the presale begins Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general onsale on Dec. 5. Full information is available at the band's website.

Guns N' Roses 2026 World Tour Dates

March 28 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*

April 7 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

April 12 - Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 - Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 - Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo (“Castelão”)

April 25 - Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para (“Mangueirão”)

May 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival*

June 4 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12-14 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 1 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 3 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

* Festival appearance