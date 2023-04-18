Greta Van Fleet Announces ‘Starcatcher’ World Tour

Greta Van Fleet has announced a world tour in support of their upcoming album, Starcatcher.

The band will launch the tour on July 24 in Nashville, three days after the album is released. They'll then trek across the U.S., making stops in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Boston. On Sept. 23, they'll perform their last stateside date in Cleveland before heading to Europe and the U.K., finally wrapping the tour on Dec. 6 in Lisbon, Portugal. They'll be supported by Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey across the run.

You can see a complete list of concert dates below. Tickets will be available beginning April 21.

Starcatcher, which was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studios in Nashville. Greta Van Fleet said the record came easily. "We didn't really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual," guitarist Jake Kiszka said in a previous press release. "If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians."

Greta Van Fleet is also slated to support Metallica for two dates on the latter's world tour, on Sept. 20 and 27 in Mexico City.

Greta Van Fleet, 2023 World Tour Dates

July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

July 27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

July 28 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

July 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Aug. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

Aug. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Aug. 5 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

Aug. 8 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Sept. 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †

Sept. 6 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena †

Sept. 8 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena †

Sept. 11 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena †

Sept. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

Sept. 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

Sept. 16 - 17- Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

Sept. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center †

Sept. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse †

Sept. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse †

Nov. 6 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle ^

Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ^

Nov. 9 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena ^

Nov. 12 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National ^

Nov. 14 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^

Nov. 16 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ^

Nov. 19 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

Nov. 20 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

Nov. 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum +

Nov. 28 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith +

Nov. 30 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena +

Dec. 3 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club +

Dec. 4 - Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center +

Dec. 6 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno +

* with Kaleo

† with Surf Curse

^ with Mt. Joy

+ with Black Honey