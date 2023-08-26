Green Day Is Selling ‘Nimrod’ Shirts With Donald Trump’s Mugshot

Green Day is selling shirts with Donald Trump's recently taken mugshot on them.

The shirts' design borrows from the cover of the band's 1997 album, Nimrod, but with Trump's photo placed in it. According to an Instagram post from Green Day, the merch will be available for a limited time only, and proceeds will be donated to Greater Good Music, a charity working to send relief to those affected by the Maui fires.

Trump, who surrendered to authorities in Georgia earlier this week on more than a dozen charges related to his efforts to overturn 2020 election results in that state, was released from jail on a $200,000 bond. Since being booked, he has shared his mugshot on social media and his website.

Green Day, who once took on former president George Bush and the war in Iraq, has not been shy about using their platform to voice their beliefs. "People know how I feel. I feel like going negative is just throwing fuel on the fire," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said to Rolling Stone in 2017, not long after Trump's presidency began. "For me, it's important to get back to fundamentally what it feels like to be an American. We all come from different backgrounds, but we come together and create this world. It's like a microcosm for the rest of the world. I want people to feel unity when they come to a show. At the same time, I'm not going to puss out on saying what I feel about [Trump] and his administration."