Green Day will embark on a U.S. stadium tour next year with support from the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

The pop-punk veterans announced the trek during an intimate performance at Las Vegas’ Fremont Country Club on Thursday ahead of their headlining performance at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival. No tour dates have been announced yet.

Fans in attendance were treated to a wild set that featured Green Day’s breakthrough album Dookie in full, along with the live debut of their new single “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” The show also featured the live debut of “Graffitia” off 2020’s Father of All Motherfuckers and several songs not played live in years, including “Oh Love,” “Stuart and the Ave.,” “Warning” and ”Homecoming.” You can see the full set list below.

When Is Green Day Releasing New Music?

Green Day will release “The American Dream Is Killing Me” on Oct. 24. The band teased the track on Oct. 1 by sharing a video of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong waking up (a nod to the popular “Wake Me Up When September Ends” meme) and hitting “snooze” on his alarm clock, which played a snippet of the new song.

The group debuted a different unreleased new song titled “1981” at Festival d'ete de Quebec in June. They have not yet announced a release date or title for a new album, which will mark their first since Father of All.

Watch Green Day Perform 'The American Dream Is Killing Me' in Las Vegas

Green Day, 10/19/23, Fremont Country Club, Las Vegas

1. “Burnout”

2. “Having a Blast”

3. “Chump”

4. “Longview”

5. “Welcome to Paradise”

6. “Pulling Teeth”

7. “Basket Case”

8. “She”

9. “Sassafras Roots”

10. “When I Come Around”

11. “Coming Clean”

12. “Emenius Sleepus”

13. “In the End”

14. “F.O.D.”

15. “All by Myself”

16. “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

17. “Geek Stink Breath”

18. “One of My Lies”

19. “Oh Love” (first full performance since 2013)

20. “Stuart and the Ave.” (first time since 2016)

21. “Disappearing Boy”

22. “Graffitia” (live debut)

23. “Letterbomb”

24. “Last Night on Earth” (first time since 2017)

25. “Father of All…”

26. “Nuclear Family” (first time since 2017)

27. “Warning” (first full performance since 2001)

28. “Revolution Radio”

29. “Homecoming” (first time since 2010)