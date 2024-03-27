Grateful Dead Announce 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Mars Hotel’

Grateful Dead will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Mars Hotel album with a three-disc "Deluxe Edition" that includes bonus tracks.

In addition to the remastered original LP from 1974, the expanded 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes two demo recordings from the era and a complete, previously unreleased concert from that year's tour in support of the album.

The reissue will come out on June 21, almost a half-century since the album's release on June 27, 1974. The reissue will also be available as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP, limited edition neon pink vinyl, an exclusive limited edition "Ugly Rumors" custom vinyl and a zoetrope picture disc. More information can be found on the band's website.

READ MORE: Why Grateful Dead's Legend Begins With 'Live/Dead'

You can hear a previously unreleased demo for "Wave That Flag" now.

What's on Grateful Dead's 'Mars Hotel' Reissue?

From the Mars Hotel - the album's official title - was the band's seventh studio record and included fan favorites "U.S. Blues," "Scarlet Begonias" and "Ship of Fools." The upcoming reissue features demos for the album's "China Doll" and "Wave That Flag," which the band played live a little more than a dozen times in 1973 before the song turned into "U.S. Blues," albeit with different lyrics.

The 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition also includes a May 12, 1974, concert from the University of Nevada, Reno, a little more than a month before the album's release. Notably, the Grateful Dead temporarily retired from touring in October of that year; they would start touring again during the summer of 1976.

You can see the track listing for the expanded edition of the album below.

Grateful Dead, 'Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 1

U.S. Blues

China Doll

Unbroken Chain

Loose Lucy

Scarlet Begonias

Pride Of Cucamonga

Money Money

Ship Of Fools

Bonus Tracks

China Doll (Demo)

Wave That Flag (Demo)

Disc 2

Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, 5/12/74

Sugaree

Mexicali Blues

Tennessee Jed

Jack Straw

Brown-Eyed Women

Beat It On Down The Line

China Cat Sunflower>

I Know You Rider

El Paso

U.S. Blues

Greatest Story Ever Told

It Must Have Been The Roses

Me And Bobby McGee

Disc 3

Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, 5/12/74

Deal

Around And Around

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

Truckin'>

The Other One>

Row Jimmy

Big River

Ship Of Fools

Sugar Magnolia