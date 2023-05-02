Grateful Dead Announces ‘Here Comes Sunshine 1973′ Box Set

Grateful Dead will release an expansive box set this summer called Here Comes Sunshine 1973.

The 17-CD collection arrives on June 30 and includes five previously unreleased live performances from the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, Iowa (May 13, 1973); Campus Stadium, UCSB, Santa Barbara, California (May 20, 1973); Kezar Stadium, San Francisco (May 26, 1973); and Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, D.C. (June 9 and 10, 1973).

"Maybe what makes this year (and '74 as well) so endlessly compelling most of all is the jazzy direction the band had taken over the last year or so," Ray Robertson writes in the set's liner notes. "This was a group of musicians that listened to each other's playing. The sum is greater than the already pretty great parts because the parts were paying attention to — and frequently being inspired by — the other parts. That's jazz. And 1973 is the Dead at their jazzy best."

Ahead of the release, the Dead's performance of "Ramble on Rose" from RFK Stadium on June 10, 1973, is available for listening below. At this show, which lasted nearly five hours, the Dead were joined by Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band for an encore set that included covers like Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" and Bob Dylan's "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry." (This concert will also be released as a separate CD collection in addition to its inclusion in the box set.)

You can see a complete track listing for the box below.

Grateful Dead, 'Here Comes Sunshine 1973,' 17-CD Track Listing

Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, IA (5/13/73)

1. “Promised Land”

2. “Deal”

3. “Mexicali Blues”

4. “They Love Each Other”

5. “Box Of Rain”

6. “Loser”

7. “Beat It On Down The Line”

8. “China Cat Sunflower”

9. “I Know You Rider”

10. “El Paso”

11. “Row Jimmy”

12. “Me And My Uncle”

13. “Don’t Ease Me In”

14. “Around And Around”

15. “Tennessee Jed”

16. “Big River”

17. “Bertha”

18. “Jack Straw”

19. “Sugaree”

20. “Looks Like Rain”

21. “Here Comes Sunshine”

22. “Playing In The Band”

23. “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo”

24. “Greatest Story Ever Told”

25. “Brown-Eyed Women”

26. “Casey Jones”

27. “He’s Gone”

28. “Truckin’”

29. “The Other One”

30. “Eyes Of The World”

31. “China Doll”

31. “Sugar Magnolia”

Campus Stadium, UCSB, Santa Barbara, CA (5/20/73)

1. “Bertha”

2. “Me And My Uncle”

3. “Box Of Rain”

4. “Deal”

5. “Looks Like Rain”

6. “Tennessee Jed”

7. “The Race Is On”

8. “China Cat Sunflower”

9. “I Know You Rider”

10. “Beat It On Down The Line”

11. “They Love Each Other”

12. “Playing In The Band”

13. “Promised Land”

14. “Brown-Eyed Women”

15. “Mexicali Blues”

16. “Row Jimmy”

17. “Jack Straw”

18. “Big Railroad Blues”

19. “Greatest Story Ever Told”

20. “Here Comes Sunshine”

21. “Big River”

22. “Loser”

23. “El Paso”

24. “Casey Jones”

25. “Truckin’”

26. Jam

27. “The Other One”

28. “Eyes Of The World”

29. “Stella Blue”

30. “Sugar Magnolia”

31. “Johnny B. Goode”

Kezar Stadium, San Francisco, CA (5/26/73)

1. “Promised Land”

2. “Deal”

3. “Jack Straw”

4. “Tennessee Jed”

5. “The Race Is On”

6. “Sugaree”

7 “Mexicali Blues”

8. “Row Jimmy”

9. “Looks Like Rain”

10. “They Love Each Other”

11. “Playing In The Band”

12. “Here Comes Sunshine”

13. “El Paso”

14. “Loser”

15. “Beat It On Down The Line”

16. “You Ain’t Woman Enough”

17. “Box Of Rain”

18. “China Cat Sunflower”>

19. “I Know You Rider”

20. “Big River”

21. “Bertha”

22. “Around And Around”

23. “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo”

24. “Me And My Uncle”

25. “He’s Gone”

26. “Truckin’”

27. “The Other One”

28. “Eyes Of The World”

29. “China Doll”

30. “Sugar Magnolia”

31. “Casey Jones”

RFK Stadium, Washington, DC (6/9/73)

1. “Promised Land”

2. “Deal”

3. “Looks Like Rain”

4. “They Love Each Other”

5. “Jack Straw”

6. “Loose Lucy”

7. “Mexicali Blues”

8. “Row Jimmy”

9. “El Paso”

10. “Box Of Rain”

11. “Sugaree”

12. “Beat It On Down The Line”

13. “Tennessee Jed”

14. “Greatest Story Ever Told”

15. “China Cat Sunflower”

16. “I Know You Rider”

17. “He’s Gone”

18. “Truckin’”

19. “Playing In The Band”

20. “Loser”

21. “Me And My Uncle”

22. “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo”

23. “Big River”

24. “Eyes Of The World”

25. “China Doll”

26. “Sugar Magnolia”

RFK Stadium, Washington, DC (6/10/73)

1. “Morning Dew”

2. “Beat It On Down The Line”

3. “Ramble On Rose”

4. “Jack Straw”

5. “Wave That Flag”

6. “Looks Like Rain”

7. “Box Of Rain”

8. “They Love Each Other”

9. “The Race Is On”

10. “Row Jimmy”

11. “El Paso”

12. “Bird Song”

13. “Playing In The Band”

14. “Eyes Of The World”

15. “Stella Blue”

16. “Big River”

17. “Here Comes Sunshine”

18. “Around And Around”

19. “Dark Star”

20. “He’s Gone”

21. “Wharf Rat”

22. “Truckin’”

23. “Sugar Magnolia”

Final Set with Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks

1. “It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry”

2. “That’s All Right”

3. “Promised Land”

4. “Not Fade Away”

5. “Goin’ Down The Road Feeling Bad”

6. Drums

7. “Not Fade Away”

8. “Johnny B. Goode”