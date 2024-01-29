Joni, Joel and More: 2024 Grammy Preview

It's music's biggest night: the Grammys. This year's star-studded ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 4, and it's already shaping up to be something of a classic rock revival.

On Sunday, it was announced that Joni Mitchell, who typically makes few public appearances and has only performed live a handful of times in the last 20 years, will perform at the event. It will be her first ever time playing the Grammys. (She is, however, a nine-time Grammy winner and is nominated this year for Best Folk Album with Joni Mitchell at Newport.)

Also scheduled to perform, though certainly not for the first time, is Billy Joel, who will release his first new song in nearly two decades, the aptly-titled "Turn the Lights Back On," just three days before the ceremony. Joel has not performed at the Grammys since 2002.

And for those hoping for a full band act, there will be U2. The Irish rockers' performance will not take place at the actual Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles, but instead be broadcast live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, where they've been playing a residency since last fall.

Rock Represented on the Grammy Nomination List

Those are just the performers. A number of classic rock artists have landed spots on this year's Grammy nomination list.

Foo Fighters, Metallica and Queens of the Stone Age are all up for Best Rock Album. The Rolling Stones secured a Best Rock Song nomination, while Bruce Springsteen is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, Paul Simon is up against Mitchell herself in the Best Folk Album category, and Bob Dylan is on the list for Best Historical Album.

The 2024 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 4.