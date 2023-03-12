Win a Genesis ‘BBC Broadcasts’ Vinyl Set

Genesis recently released their expansive BBC Broadcasts box set, and one lucky UCR reader will win their own copy on triple-LP vinyl.

Curated by founding member Tony Banks, alongside the Genesis' longtime engineer and producer, Nick Davis, BBC Broadcasts assembles work recorded between 1970 and 1998.

As noted by Rhino records, the set’s material stretches “from the very beginnings of the band’s career via appearances on [BBC Radio 2 show] Night Ride and [BBC 1 DJ] John Peel.” It also includes both of the group’s performances at the Knebworth Festival (1978 and 1992), as well a 1980 concert at London’s Lyceum Theatre. In his review of the set, UCR’s Ryan Reed described the latter performance as the “apex of the Genesis live catalog.”

Another of the set’s many highlights is material from their 1987 run of sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. Though it was previously released on video and (later) DVD, this marks the first time the ‘87 Wembley recordings have been made available in an audio-only format.

"Home By the Sea," "Mama," "Duchess," "Carpet Crawlers," "No Son of Mine," "Turn it On Again," “That’s All” and “Throwing it All Away” are just some of the many classic Genesis tunes included on BBC Broadcasts.

Material from all three of the band’s vocalists – Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson – is featured in the set. Many of the songs were previously unavailable, making BBC Broadcasts a must-have for Genesis enthusiasts.

The set comes with a 40-page booklet, with notes written by English rock journalist Michael Hann. A special double-sided lithograph and Genesis bottle opener are also included.

