Soul veterans the Stylistics announced the release of their first album in 17 years, featuring guest appearances from some big rock names.

The 21-track Falling in Love With My Girl includes contributions from Gene Simmons, Justin Hawkins, Billy Gibbons, Ron Wood, Steve Lukather, Shania Twain and others. The full list can be seen below.

Arriving on Feb. 21, It’s their first album since 2008’s That Same Way. Co-founders Airrion Love and Herb Murrell remain in the band after 56 years, along with Jason Sharp, who joined in 2011.

Lead single “Yes, I Will” will be released on Feb. 14, featuring Twain, Lukather, Ray Parker Jr. and Nathan East. It was written by Twain, who said in a statement: “I’m so happy that this song… has found a home on the Stylistics’ album. That is just so exciting. It’s a special song that came together on one special day at my home where I was hanging out with some friends and musicians.”

Love added: “I fell in love with Shania Twain the first time I heard You’re Still The One – a great song that I still love. When we heard there might be a chance to do something with her we said, ‘Hell yeah!’”

The Stylistics – ‘Falling in Love With My Girl’ Track and Guest List

1. “Falling In Love With My Girl” – with Justin Hawkins

2. “Who Am I” – with Ron Wood and Jay Graydon

3. “Leave So Soon”

4. “Sad Tomorrows”

5. “Infatuation”

6. “Yes, I Will” – with Shania Twain, Steve Luthaker, Ray Parker Jr., Nathan East

7. “Jealousy”

8. “Whatever Happened to Our Love” – with Nigel Olsson, Bill Champlin and The Real Thing

9. “You’ll Live Forever” – with Billy F. Gibbons

10. “Endless Days”

11. “Take Me Back to Rainbows”

12. “Lost and Alone”

13. “Don’t Leave Me Here” – with Gene Simmons and Tower of Power

14. “Holy Water”

15. “Rock and a Heartbeat” – with Tower of Power

16. “I Could Never Leave Her” – with Tower of Power

17. “Debbie”

18. “Sonnet 18”

19. “I Get a Feeling”

20. “If I Fail”

21. “Take Me Back to Rainbows” – Operatic Version with Carly Paoli