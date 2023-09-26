A star-studded tribute to Procol Harum’s late singer and pianist Gary Brooker will take place on Dec. 4, featuring performances by Eric Clapton, Queen’s Roger Taylor, Genesis’ Mike Rutherford and more.

"Remembering Gary Brooker" will be held at the G Live arts center in Guildford, England. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. You can learn more at the venue’s website.

Brooker's Procol Harum bandmates — drummer Geoff Dunn, guitarist Geoff Whitehorn and keyboardist Josh Phillips — will perform with the house band at the commemorative concert, with proceeds going toward the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Cure Parkinson’s.

When did Gary Brooker Die?

Brooker died in February 2022 at the age of 76. "With the deepest regret, we must announce the death on Feb. 19, 2022, of Gary Brooker MBE," the band shared on social media at the time. Brooker died peacefully at home, where he had been receiving cancer treatment.

Brooker was a founding member of Procol Harum, who scored a No. 1 hit in their native United Kingdom with their debut single, 1967’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” Although the band failed to match the commercial success of that first single, they developed a reputation as an incendiary live act and significant proto-progressive rock band.

"Gary’s charisma was by no means confined to the stage," Procol Harum said in their statement regarding Brooker’s death. "He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary. He was notable for his individuality, integrity and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of Procol Harum’s performances)."