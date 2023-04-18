Watch Garth Hudson Perform Rare House Concert

Garth Hudson, a co-founding member of the Band, recently gave a rare performance at a house concert in Kingston, N.Y.

The concert was hosted by musician Sarah Perrotta. In a clip that surfaced online, Hudson, who has not performed live since 2018, can be seen sitting at the piano playing Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Lady."

You can watch the clip below.

Hudson and guitarist Robbie Robertson are the two remaining survivors of the Band, and though a reunion of any kind appears unlikely, the pair did get together in 2014 when the Band was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

Hudson, who has largely retreated from the public eye in recent years, released his most recent album, Garth Hudson Presents: A Canadian Celebration of the Band, in 2010. The record featured a collection of Canadian artists - like Neil Young, Blue Rodeo and Cowboy Junkies - performing the songs of the Band. "As far as my accompaniment and solos and so on, in between these folks, I think it did spurn me onward," he said in 2014.

"As long as I’ve known Garth, people ask him, 'What are your favorite Band songs?" his wife, Maud, added. "And he always avoided answering. He never told anybody. So, this album, he’s answering that. They are the songs that Garth had the most fun with, that he enjoyed the most — whether it was for the chords and the structure of the song, or the story that it tells or the humor in it."