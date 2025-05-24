Freddie Mercury Had Secret Daughter, Book Claims

A 48-year-old woman has said she’s the daughter of Queen star Freddie Mercury, as the result of an affair he had in 1976.

She reported that Mercury had a close relationship with her until his death in 1991, and gave her a total of 17 detailed journals he’d written for her, starting from when he first knew he was going to become a father.

The story is detailed in upcoming book Love, Freddie, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, who told the Daily Mail she’d been in contact with the women for three years, adding: “My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this.”

READ MORE: Brian May Recalls Early ‘Unnerving’ Moments With Freddie Mercury

The woman – a medical professional in Europe – said in a letter: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.

“The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. … It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

Why Freddie Mercury’s Secret Daughter Wants to Speak Up Now

In another letter she wrote: “After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak.

“Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie. That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone. I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.

“He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced.”

Until now, her existence was said to been known only by those in Mercury’s “inner circle.”