Foo Fighters: ‘We’re Going to Be a Different Band Going Forward’

Foo Fighters have released a year-end statement confirming that they plan to continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died at age 50 on March 25 while the band was on tour in Bogota, Columbia. The group canceled their remaining 2022 tour dates a few days later, though they hosted and performed at a pair of all-star tribute concerts honoring their former bandmate in September.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," read the band's statement. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music.” “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Without revealing any specific plans, the band's statement indicates they will be returning to action "soon" - and that Hawkins' presence will be felt at future shows. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”