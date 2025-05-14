Foo Fighters Announce First 2025 Concert

The Foo Fighters have announced their first 2025 show. The Dave Grohl-fronted band will perform Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

If they don't play any other shows prior to this appearance, it will be the first public Foo Fighters concert in nearly 14 months. Their last "proper" show was on Aug. 18, 2024 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

They reportedly played a private event at Anaheim's House of Blues on Sept. 6. Shortly thereafter, Grohl revealed that he had fathered a child out of wedlock.

Since that time, the usually highly visible Grohl has only performed in public a few times. In January he reunited with the surviving members of Nirvana for a surprise performance at FireAid, to benefit victims of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The band played four songs at the event, and were joined on vocals by St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth and Grohl's daughter Violet.

The following month brought another Nirvana reunion, this time with Post Malone on vocals as part of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary show. In April Grohl teamed up with the LA Philharmonic to perform two Foo Fighters songs.

It has been nearly two years since Foo Fighters released their last studio album. 2023's But Here We Are found Grohl dealing with the loss of both his mother and of his friend and bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022.

Elton John, Crowded House and the Smashing Pumpkins are also set to appear as part of the three-day Singapore Grand Prix festivites.