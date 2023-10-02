Foo Fighters Announce 2024 ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ Tour

Foo Fighters have announced a run of North American stadium dates as part of their Everything or Nothing at All 2024 tour.

The trek begins on July 17 in New York and concludes on Aug. 18 in Seattle. The band will be supported variously by the Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, L7, the Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers and Alex G. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters had mapped out extensive touring plans in 2022, including more than 30 performances throughout the U.S. and Canada, but they immediately canceled all of those gigs in the wake of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Since then, the band has returned to the stage, performing a pair of star-studded tribute shows in Hawkins’ memory in 2022 and playing various concerts and festivals throughout 2023.

Technically speaking, those performances were one-offs and not part of a tour. So the Everything or Nothing at All trek marks the band’s first official tour since Hawkins’ death. Josh Freese has since replaced him behind the kit.

Taylor Hawkins Remains an Essential Part of Foo Fighters

The Everything or Nothing at All tour will also mark the band’s first proper trek since the release of their 11th album, But Here We Are (the tour's name comes from the song "Nothing at All"). The LP was inspired by Hawkins’ death and featured some of the most personal songs of Dave Grohl’s career.

In a statement at the time, the band described the album as "the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing at All 2024 U.S. Tour

July 17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

July 19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

July 23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark *

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field **

Aug. 3 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

Aug. 7 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium #

Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium %

Aug. 16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH support

** Pretenders & L7 support

# The Hives & Amyl and the Sniffers support

$ The Hives & Alex G support

% Pretenders & Alex G support