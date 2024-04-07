Firehouse Singer CJ Snare Dies: Rockers React

CJ Snare, the singer who came to prominence fronting the hard rock group Firehouse, died Friday at the age of 64.

Details of the vocalist's death, which reportedly followed a long battle with cancer, slowly began spreading online over the weekend. As the world learned of Snare’s passing, many fellow rock stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Night Ranger frontman Jack Blades said he was “heartsick with the news,” adding that he had “wonderful memories” of his band touring with Firehouse. “CJ‘s sweet soul and great smile always brightened up the day no matter what was happening,” Blades noted, along with a message for Snare to “sing it loud in the stars.”

Poison singer Bret Michaels expressed similar sentiment, honoring Snare as a “great guy, great vocalist and a friend who will forever be missed.”

The band Warrant shared a unified tribute to Snare, calling him “not just a talent and friend, but also a loved, appreciated and brilliant part of our collective touring past.”

Similarly, fellow glam metal act Winger wrote: "We are terribly sad about the passing of C J Snare. We shared the stage so many times and loved him so much. He was always a shining light of optimism. The world was a better place with CJ in it. He will be sorely missed.”

Meanwhile, Quiet Riot -- who notably toured with Firehouse on the 1998 Rock Never Stops tour -- kept their tribute short. The band posted a picture of Snare alongside Quiet Riot's Rudy Sarzo, along with the message: "Rest in Peace CJ Snare -- You will be missed."

These tributes and more can be found below.