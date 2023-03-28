Elvis Costello Announces North American Summer Tour
Elvis Costello has announced North American tour dates for this summer.
Billed as the We're All Going on a Summer Holiday tour, the shows will begin on June 7 in Costello's adopted home city of Vancouver. He and the Imposters, featuring special guest Charlie Sexton, a longtime guitarist for Bob Dylan's band, will then appear in cities across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York. The tour, which includes support from Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, will conclude on July 14 in Philadelphia.
You can see a complete list of concert dates below. According to a press release, more dates are expected later in 2023.
Costello and Lowe were on the road together last year, marking the first time the duo had shared a stage for such a run since 1989. Lowe, who produced Costello's first five albums, from 1977's My Aim Is True through 1981's Trust, also penned one of Costello's signature songs, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." "We really looked up to Nick Lowe, but he is a lot taller than me," Costello joked onstage in NYC last year.
Tickets for all shows will be available starting on March 31.
Elvis Costello, 'We're All Going on a Summer Holiday' 2023 Tour
June 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 9 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno
June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
June 14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
June 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
June 23 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
June 25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
June 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 1 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
July 2 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
July 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
July 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia