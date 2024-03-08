Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Announce 2024 Joint Tour Dates

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall will hit the road together this summer, performing across North America.

The trek will begin on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon and then make its way east with shows scheduled in Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and more.

You can view a complete list of dates below. Tickets will be available starting March 15.

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall's History

Forty years ago, Hall appeared on one of Costello's albums, 1984's Goodbye Cruel World, singing harmony vocals on a song called "The Only Flame in Town." Hall also appeared in the song's music video.

"Daryl made the rest of us look as if we had just crawled out of a hedge," Costello later wrote in liner notes for the LP. "My humor wasn't helped by the record company representative shrieking at the makeup girl: 'Make him look handsome' as I was about to go under the pancake. Ah! The '80s."

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall, 2024 Tour Dates

June 2 - Troutdale, OR

June 4 - Airway Heights, WA

June 6 - Seattle, WA

June 8 - Bend, OR

June 10 - Saratoga, CA

June 12 - Lincoln, CA

June 14 - Santa Barbara, CA

June 16 - San Diego, CA

June 18 - Los Angeles, CA

June 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA

June 23 - Las Vegas, NV

July 4 - Toronto, ON

July 6 - Highland Park, IL

July 8 - Detroit, MI

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA

July 12 - Uncasville, CT

July 14 - Boston, MA

July 16 - New York, NY

July 18 - Holmdel, NJ

July 20 - Bethel, NY

July 22 - Gilford, NH

July 25 - Vienna, VA