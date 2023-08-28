Elton John ‘Home and in Good Health’ After Brief Hospitalization

Elton John is “back at home and in good health” following a brief hospitalization prompted by a fall at his home in the South of France.

The 76-year-old singer took a tumble on Sunday and was discharged on Monday. “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John recently concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour, a massive, globetrotting jaunt that spanned five years and 330 shows. The trek wrapped on July 8 in Stockholm and grossed more than $939 million, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

"You have no idea how much that means to me — your beautiful words and kindness ... it's just amazing," John told the Stockholm audience during his final show. "I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you. You've bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes — but most importantly, you've bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you've been absolutely magnificent, thank you!"

Despite putting a bow on his touring career, John suggested fans may hear from him again sooner rather than later. “I will never be touring again but I may do something in the future, a one-off thing or ... but that's miles away,” he said. “I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, my family, everything. I've earned it and I don't regret it tonight. But I want to say thank you to the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I will see you much quicker than you think."