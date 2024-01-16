Elton John’s Emmy Win Makes Him 19th Member of EGOT Elite

Elton John became a member of the elite EGOT group of artists by winning an Emmy award last night (Jan. 15).

He secured his latest gong for the TV special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which was aired in 2022.

His Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards makes him one of 19 EGOTs who have achieved competitive wins. Six others have all four awards, with one being honorary or non-competitive in another way.

Counted alongside his first Emmy, John has six Grammys achieved throughout his career; two Oscars – Best Original Song for The Lion King’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – and a Best Original Score Tony for Aida.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” he said. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

Elton John’s Gratitude to American Fans

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career; I am incredibly grateful.”

The Emmy-winning Dodger Stadium concert was John’s final appearance in the U.S. as part of his now-completed farewell tour. During the nearly three-hour performance he referred to his long-standing connections with Los Angeles, including his first American show having taken place in the nearby Troubador, and his memorable 1975 Dodger Stadium extravaganza, which cemented his position as one of the world’s biggest rock stars.

“I became successful first in America,” John told the audience in 2022 as he took his final bow. “So I want to thank you for that. You made me. Without America, I wouldn’t be here.”