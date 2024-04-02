Jeff Lynne’s ELO Adds More Dates to Final Tour
Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced additional dates to the previously unveiled The Over and Out Tour.
The new concerts are all second nights in cities that were announced two weeks ago. The group's final tour will play more than two dozen North American cities in the fall.
The Over and Out Tour will start in Palm Desert, California, on Aug. 24 and wrap up on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles with the second of two nights at Kia Forum. The last time Jeff Lynne's ELO toured was in 2019, the year of their most recent album, From Out of Nowhere. It marked the group's first North American tour in more than 30 years.
The new dates - added "due to spectacular demand," according to a press release announcing the additional shows - include second-night stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Where Is Jeff Lynne's ELO Playing in 2024?
The Over and Out Tour will be the last one by Jeff Lynne's ELO. They will play 31 shows in North America over two months. In addition to the above-mentioned cities, the tour will include dates in Seattle, Cleveland, Nashville and Denver.
You can see the full list of announced dates below.
Tickets for the earlier announced shows are available now. Presale for the new shows begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; general on-sale launches Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP experiences for the new dates will also be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now. You can find more details on the band's website.
Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their first album since 2001, Alone in the Universe, was released in 2015.
Jeff Lynne's ELO, The Over and Out Tour 2024
August 24 - Palm Desert - CA Acrisure Arena
August 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
September 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
September 14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
September 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*
September 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center*
September 30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 18 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*
*New dates
