The 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup has been announced and it will feature some big rock 'n' roll headliners.

Next year, Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, David Byrne and the Black Keys are all scheduled to perform at the multi-day event that will take place at the New Orleans Fair Grounds April 23 through May 3.

Four-day passes will be available for purchase starting Dec. 12. Like last year's festival, discounted tickets for Louisiana residents will be available on Thursdays (April 23 and April 30, 2026).

The aforementioned artists are just the tip of the iceberg. Other scheduled performers include Tedeschi Trucks Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, Herbie Hancock, Mavis Staples, the Isley Brothers, Cyril Neville, Rhiannon Giddens, Little Feat, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent and many more.

A complete list of performers and the dates they're slated to play can be found on the festival's website.

Eagles' First Shows Out of the Sphere

The presence of Eagles at next year's Jazz Fest is notable because it will mark the first time the band has played somewhere other than the Sphere in Las Vegas since 2024. Their residency there will come to an end in March 2026.

Meanwhile, Stewart will be in the middle of his farewell tour when he takes the stage in New Orleans, and Byrne will also be in the midst of a global tour supporting his newest album, Who Is the Sky? At present, Jazz Fest is the one and only show Nicks has scheduled for 2026.