Steve Miller to Replace Steely Dan on Eagles Long Goodbye Tour

Eagles were joined by Steely Dan as their opening act during the first few weeks of their Long Goodbye tour. But due to illness within Steely Dan, the Steve Miller Band will temporarily serve as a replacement.

The last concert Steely Dan opened took place on Sept. 20 in Elmont, New York. Since then, Sheryl Crow has opened two Eagles concerts (Oct. 5 and 6) with Miller stepping in for the Oct. 9 show.

Miller is scheduled to open again on Oct. 10 (Indianapolis), 13 (Detroit) and 17 (Cleveland). On Oct. 15 in Pittsburgh, Vince Gill, a touring member of the Eagles, will do double duty by opening the show.

No further details have been revealed about which members of Steely Dan are ill or the severity of the situation. The next date the band has slated with the Eagles is on Nov. 2 in Atlanta.

The Rest of the Eagles Tour

Eagles are currently scheduled to be on the road until early 2024, ending with a pair of shows in Los Angeles on Jan 5. and 6.

As the run's title suggests, the Long Goodbye tour is expected to be the band's final major trek.

"We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up," they said in an earlier statement. "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."