The Eagles' residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas recently surpassed the 50 show milestone, making it the longest running concert in the venue’s short but impressive history.

While the Sphere’s state-of-the-art technology allows for incredible visuals that would never be seen anywhere else in the world, those theatrics come with limitations. Namely, that the performances need to be meticulously planned, leaving very little room for improvisation.

However, this hasn’t stopped the Eagles from evolving their show over the course of their Sin City stay. In fact, what fans are seeing in 2026 differs significantly from what the audience saw on opening night in 2024. Here’s what has changed in the Eagles’ Sphere show.

Eagles Have Updated Their Sphere Set List

The Eagles’ Sphere set list is loaded with classic hits spanning their more than 50 year career. The band opens with “Hotel California,” their signature track and one of the most beloved tunes in rock history. It’s an emphatic way to open the performance, and never fails to electrify the audience.

READ MORE: Eagles' Sphere Show Continues to Amaze: Live Review

Other mainstays of the Sphere set list have included “Witchy Woman,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Heartache Tonight.” Still, there have been a couple of notable changes to the set since day one.

On opening night, the Eagles performed a 20 song set that included “Those Shoes,” an album cut from 1979’s The Long Run. The song was dropped from the set list in January 2025 and replaced by “Best of My Love,” the Eagles hit single from 1974. “Best of My Love” only lasted in the set list until September 2025, when it was replaced with “Funk #49”, the classic track from Joe Walsh’s pre-Eagles band, the James Gang. A month later, the Don Henley solo song “The End of Innocence" was added to the show, upping the set list’s total number of songs to 21. With the exception of one show in which “Rocky Mountain Way” was left out because Walsh was under the weather, the Eagles have stuck to this revised set list ever since.

Watch Eagles Perform 'Funk #49' at the Sphere

How Eagles’ Sphere Visuals Have Evolved

Naturally, changes to the set list required corresponding new visuals. For “The End of Innocence", the Eagles opted for a powerful, cinematic animation depicting the way daily life can be torn apart by war. Conversely, the tone for “Funk #49”’s visuals are very different. During the song, this Sphere illuminates with footage of dancers from different eras, creating a vibrant party atmosphere.

READ MORE: Every Eagles Song Ranked Worst to Best

Visuals for songs that have been in the set list since day one have also gone through changes. In many cases, they’ve been subtle, like the adding of new illustration layers on top of the previously used video footage. In the case of “Lyin’ Eyes,” a new movie-like narrative has been added the the first part of the song, while the stunning visual of lyrics cascading from the ceiling – which had originally been used for the entirety of the song – now appear towards the end.

Other tunes have received a full visual overhaul, with three notable examples being “Boys of Summer,” “Take It Easy” and “Rocky Mountain Way.”

'Boys of Summer' in 2024 (left) vs. 2026 (right)

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On opening night, Henley’s 1984 solo hit was accompanied by oversized footage of two swimmers diving and intertwining beneath the water. Now the song features clips from the memorable "Boys of Summer" music video, along with nostalgia-driven sights of a local drive-in.

Meanwhile, “Take It Easy” featured a more straightforward visual on opening night, with each Eagles member projected across the Sphere’s giant curved walls. Today the song has a travel motif inspired by classic postcards. Locations along Route 66 – including Winslow, Arizona, as mentioned in the lyrics – are spread across the wall, moving and displaying scenic highlights as the Eagles play.

'Take It Easy' in 2024 (left) vs. 2026 (right)

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As for “Rocky Mountain Way,” the Walsh classic originally had soaring video that made the Sphere audience feel like an eagle flying above the titular mountain range. While some of that remains in the current show, the visuals have been updated to include greater variety, including skiing and snowboarding, along with colorful stylized animations.

'Rocky Mountain Way' in 2024 (left) vs. 2026 (right)

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Change to the Eagles’ Lineup

The final major change that has occurred during the Eagles residency has come in the band’s lineup. In January 2025, longtime Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith retired from the band after being diagnosed with Parkinsonism. In his place, Chris Holt – whose resume includes work with Henley, as well as Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Stevie Nicks, the Doobie Brothers – joined the lineup.

While Holt may have initially seemed like a newcomer onstage, he’s now a heavily integrated part of the Eagles. The musician is a presence throughout the band’s Sphere shows, regularly contributing fiery guitar riffs, while also adding pitch-perfect vocal harmonies.