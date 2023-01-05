Eagles Announce More 2023 ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates

Eagles have extended their ongoing Hotel California Tour, adding six 2023 dates to their itinerary.

The newly announced shows will begin on March 25 in Jacksonville, Fla., and run through April 7 in Newark, N.J. They will follow a run of previously announced dates scheduled for February and early March 2023.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow. You can see the full list of 2023 Eagles tour dates below and find more information on the band's website.

Eagles launched the Hotel California Tour in 2019 and halted it in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, resuming in 2021 and playing dozens of sold-out shows. As with previous tour legs, the upcoming shows will feature a performance of the classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional greatest hits set. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will once again be joined by special guest Vince Gill.

In April, Eagles announced the departure of Deacon Frey, who began touring with the band in 2017 following the death of his father and band co-founder Glenn Frey the previous year. "Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires," the band said in a statement. "We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Eagles, 'Hotel California' 2023 Tour Dates (newly announced in bold)

Feb. 17 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

Feb. 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 21 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Feb. 24 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Feb. 25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

March 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 3 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 30 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 1 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

April 4 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center